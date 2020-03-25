Sunrun Inc. [RUN] saw a change by 23.73% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.16. The company is holding 116.63M shares with keeping 113.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.83%, trading +42.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 116.63M shares valued at 3.3 million were bought and sold.

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sunrun Inc. [RUN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.16, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] sitting at -25.10% and its Gross Margin at 24.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -240.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has 116.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.84 to 23.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 17.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunrun Inc. [RUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunrun Inc. [RUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.