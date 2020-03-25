Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] opened at $8.40 and closed at $8.19 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] had 1.76 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.98M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.75 during that period and SHO managed to take a rebound to 15.03 in the last 52 weeks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 16.00. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has 223.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.75 to 15.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 17.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.