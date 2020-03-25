Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] opened at $39.30 and closed at $36.27 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.98.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] had 10.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.33M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 26.00 during that period and SYY managed to take a rebound to 85.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sysco Corporation [SYY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Sysco Corporation [SYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sysco Corporation [SYY] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20. Its Return on Equity is 73.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 324.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.35 and P/E Ratio of 11.14. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] has 428.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.00 to 85.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 25.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sysco Corporation [SYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sysco Corporation [SYY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.