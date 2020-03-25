TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went up by 12.68% or 5.96 points up from its previous closing price of 47.00. The stock reached $52.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

TAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $53.38, at one point touching $49.46. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -11.38%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 47.85% after the recent low of 30.78.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For TAL Education Group [TAL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TAL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.96, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 55.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.89. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that TAL Education Group is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TAL Education Group [TAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 46.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 110.20 and P/E Ratio of 299.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 610.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.78 to 59.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 7.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TAL Education Group [TAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.