Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] saw a change by 3.89% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.03. The company is holding 272.94M shares with keeping 174.62M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.25% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.51%, trading +46.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 272.94M shares valued at 2.36 million were bought and sold.

Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.99, with the high estimate being $22.50, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] sitting at 40.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 11.31. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has 272.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 25.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 20.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.