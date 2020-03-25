Target Corporation [TGT] saw a change by 4.00% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $100.56. The company is holding 512.53M shares with keeping 499.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.62%, trading +10.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 512.53M shares valued at 6.45 million were bought and sold.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Target Corporation [TGT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 512.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 7.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.