TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] opened at $12.25 and closed at $12.65 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] had 1.76 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.36%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.66 during that period and TGNA managed to take a rebound to 18.31 in the last 52 weeks.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGNA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.54, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 9.55. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 217.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.66 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 15.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.