Teladoc Health Inc.[TDOC] stock saw a move by -5.85% on Tuesday, touching 4.65 million. Based on the recent volume, Teladoc Health Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TDOC shares recorded 72.57M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock could reach median target price of $136.00.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock additionally went up by 37.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 41.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TDOC stock is set at 191.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by 98.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TDOC shares showcased 124.40% increase. TDOC saw 176.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 48.57 compared to high within the same period of time.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $151.25, with the high estimate being $194.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -351.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 72.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 176.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 214.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 16.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.