Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $43.24 after TPX shares went up by 19.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.24, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 43.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.84. Its Return on Equity is 60.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 485.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 475.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.75 and P/E Ratio of 12.70. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has 38.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.00 to 100.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 27.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.