The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] gained by 10.77% on the last trading session, reaching $39.92 price per share at the time. The Blackstone Group Inc. represents 1.11B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 44.35B with the latest information.

The The Blackstone Group Inc. traded at the price of $39.92 with 10.42 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BX shares recorded 6.04M.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.92, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $61.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.04.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.18.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 15.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.