The share price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] inclined by $19.22, presently trading at $18.82. The company’s shares saw 29.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.52 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CAKE jumped by 2.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.30 compared to -1.40 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -53.93%, while additionally dropping -58.74% during the last 12 months. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.31% increase from the current trading price.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 6.53. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 45.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 878.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 51.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 28.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.