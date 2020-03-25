The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] gained by 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $10.93 price per share at the time. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. represents 22.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 234.57M with the latest information.

The The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. traded at the price of $10.93 with 2.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHEF shares recorded 632.02K.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHEF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.78, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] sitting at 3.20% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.38. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CHEF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.37 and P/E Ratio of 13.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has 22.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 234.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 42.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 55.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.