The share price of The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] inclined by $168.32, presently trading at $164.35. The company’s shares saw 14.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 144.12 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CLX fall by -14.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 199.54 compared to -29.61 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.68%, while additionally gaining 6.43% during the last 12 months. The Clorox Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $159.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.89% decrease from the current trading price.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Clorox Company [CLX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $164.23, with the high estimate being $215.00, the low estimate being $139.00 and the median estimate amounting to $161.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $168.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Clorox Company [CLX] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.27.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.01. Its Return on Equity is 133.50%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 409.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 25.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 124.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 214.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.10, which indicates that it is 8.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.