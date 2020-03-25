The share price of The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] inclined by $37.56, presently trading at $39.45. The company’s shares saw 8.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 36.27 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KO fall by -16.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 45.15 compared to -7.73 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.74%, while additionally dropping -14.30% during the last 12 months. The Coca-Cola Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $61.45. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.0% increase from the current trading price.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Coca-Cola Company [KO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.45, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.08. Its Return on Equity is 48.80%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 19.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 181.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.27 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.