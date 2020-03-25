The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] shares went higher by 2.83% from its previous closing of 14.77, now trading at the price of $15.19, also adding 0.42 points. Is IPG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.78 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IPG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 385.22M float and a -4.52% run over in the last seven days. IPG share price has been hovering between 25.20 and 11.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.18, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.08. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has 404.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.63 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 11.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.