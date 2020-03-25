The share price of The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] inclined by $31.08, presently trading at $30.15. The company’s shares saw 45.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.70 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KR fall by -8.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.84 compared to -2.85 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.40%, while additionally gaining 24.84% during the last 12 months. The Kroger Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.52% increase from the current trading price.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Kroger Co. [KR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 14.68. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 794.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 9.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.