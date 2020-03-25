The Macerich Company[MAC] stock saw a move by 6.97% on Tuesday, touching 1.93 million. Based on the recent volume, The Macerich Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAC shares recorded 121.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Macerich Company [MAC] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

The Macerich Company [MAC] stock additionally went down by -17.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAC stock is set at -82.74% by far, with shares price recording returns by -71.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAC shares showcased -76.97% decrease. MAC saw 44.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Macerich Company [MAC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.96, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Macerich Company [MAC] is sitting at 2.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 10.43. These metrics all suggest that The Macerich Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 121.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 906.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 44.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 29.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

The Macerich Company [MAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.