The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] shares went higher by 5.31% from its previous closing of 5.46, now trading at the price of $5.75, also adding 0.29 points. Is REAL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of REAL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.00M float and a -24.14% run over in the last seven days. REAL share price has been hovering between 30.05 and 5.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The RealReal Inc. [REAL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REAL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.75, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.46.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] sitting at -29.10% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25. The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.78.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has 85.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 493.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.