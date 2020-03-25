The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] opened at $39.45 and closed at $36.76 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] had 13.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.16M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 32.72 during that period and TJX managed to take a rebound to 64.95 in the last 52 weeks.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 14.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.