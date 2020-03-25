Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $19.19 after TOL shares went up by 39.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.76. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 5.20. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has 111.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 20.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.