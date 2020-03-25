ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] opened at $0.135 and closed at $0.13 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] had 4.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.93%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.09 during that period and TBLT managed to take a rebound to 1.89 in the last 52 weeks.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.13, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -47.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 184.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.