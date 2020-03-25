TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] saw a change by 27.12% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.53. The company is holding 138.22M shares with keeping 131.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.21%, trading +44.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 138.22M shares valued at 4.89 million were bought and sold.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE:TPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.53, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82. TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.97 and P/E Ratio of 5.78. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has 138.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.89 to 18.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 18.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.