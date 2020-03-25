Truist Financial Corporation[TFC] stock saw a move by 17.24% on Tuesday, touching 10.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Truist Financial Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TFC shares recorded 1.27B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock additionally went up by 2.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TFC stock is set at -32.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TFC shares showcased -42.70% decrease. TFC saw 56.92 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TFC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at 71.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.11. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.44 and P/E Ratio of 8.03. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 14.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.