Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] gained by 49.15% on the last trading session, reaching $3.89 price per share at the time. Two Harbors Investment Corp. represents 295.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 772.53M with the latest information.

The Two Harbors Investment Corp. traded at the price of $3.89 with 8.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TWO shares recorded 3.46M.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give TWO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.90, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $14.50 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.86. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TWO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 4.74. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 295.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 772.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 70.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.