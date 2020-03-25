Union Pacific Corporation[UNP] stock saw a move by 13.00% on Tuesday, touching 6.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Union Pacific Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UNP shares recorded 692.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock additionally went up by 0.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -27.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UNP stock is set at -20.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UNP shares showcased -22.39% decrease. UNP saw 188.96 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 105.08 compared to high within the same period of time.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is sitting at 4.16. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at 39.40% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.95. Its Return on Equity is 32.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 15.37. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 692.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 89.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.08 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 11.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.