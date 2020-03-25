United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] opened at $93.93 and closed at $91.90 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $95.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] had 6.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 82.00 during that period and UPS managed to take a rebound to 125.31 in the last 52 weeks.

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.90.

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.48. Its Return on Equity is 106.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 664.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 664.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 18.64. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has 885.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 84.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.00 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 8.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.