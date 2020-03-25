United Technologies Corporation[UTX] stock saw a move by 15.76% on Tuesday, touching 12.38 million. Based on the recent volume, United Technologies Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UTX shares recorded 821.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] stock additionally went down by -6.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UTX stock is set at -30.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by -41.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UTX shares showcased -36.05% decrease. UTX saw 158.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 69.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For United Technologies Corporation [UTX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 13.54. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 821.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.02 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 16.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Technologies Corporation [UTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.