Valaris plc [NYSE: VAL] opened at $0.55 and closed at $0.50 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Valaris plc [NYSE: VAL] had 7.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 36.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 31.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.39 during that period and VAL managed to take a rebound to 17.35 in the last 52 weeks.

Valaris plc [NYSE:VAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Valaris plc [VAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valaris plc [VAL] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Valaris plc [VAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valaris plc [VAL] sitting at -31.90% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 81.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 72.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.30. Valaris plc [VAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.14.

Valaris plc [VAL] has 161.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 76.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 17.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.27, which indicates that it is 36.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valaris plc [VAL] a Reliable Buy?

Valaris plc [VAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.