The share price of Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] inclined by $32.62, presently trading at $34.65. The company’s shares saw 11.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 31.00 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VLO fall by -11.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.18 compared to -4.37 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.63%, while additionally dropping -59.46% during the last 12 months. Valero Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $96.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 61.88% increase from the current trading price.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.87. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VLO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 5.92. These metrics all suggest that Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 383.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.00 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 15.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.58. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.