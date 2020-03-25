Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] gained by 8.44% on the last trading session, reaching $12.85 price per share at the time. Valvoline Inc. represents 189.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.24B with the latest information.

The Valvoline Inc. traded at the price of $12.85 with 1.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VVV shares recorded 2.07M.

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Valvoline Inc. [VVV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VVV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.86, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.76. Its Return on Equity is -90.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VVV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 122.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has 189.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.06 to 23.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 19.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valvoline Inc. [VVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valvoline Inc. [VVV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.