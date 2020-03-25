Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] shares went higher by 15.76% from its previous closing of 25.70, now trading at the price of $29.75, also adding 4.05 points. Is VTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 22.26% run over in the last seven days. VTR share price has been hovering between 75.40 and 13.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ventas Inc. [VTR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.93, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 25.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 316.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 30.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.