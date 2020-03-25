VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] stock went up by 14.61% or 0.65 points up from its previous closing price of 4.45. The stock reached $5.10 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VER share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.59% in the period of the last 7 days.

VER had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.46, at one point touching $3.923. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -49.90%. The 52-week high currently stands at 10.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -47.65% after the recent low of 3.56.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding VEREIT Inc. [VER] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.10, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VEREIT Inc. [VER] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEREIT Inc. [VER] sitting at -26.90% and its Gross Margin at 89.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.30. VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] has 1.01B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 10.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 22.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.