Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] saw a change by 4.68% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.15. The company is holding 47.62M shares with keeping 47.62M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.18% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -98.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.39%, trading +31.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 47.62M shares valued at 9.58 million were bought and sold.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2017. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.15, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] sitting at -45.00% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -46.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -74.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.92. Its Return on Equity is -163.80%, and its Return on Assets is -52.40%. These metrics suggest that this Vislink Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has 47.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 17.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] a Reliable Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.