Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] gained by 8.84% on the last trading session, reaching $5.17 price per share at the time. Vivint Solar Inc. represents 122.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 581.01M with the latest information.

The Vivint Solar Inc. traded at the price of $5.17 with 1.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VSLR shares recorded 1.95M.

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VSLR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.17, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] sitting at -55.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.42. Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.69.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has 122.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 581.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 12.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 19.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.