Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $85.44 after VMC shares went up by 4.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Vulcan Materials Company [VMC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.44, with the high estimate being $166.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $144.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.82. Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.52 and P/E Ratio of 18.45. These metrics all suggest that Vulcan Materials Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has 112.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 152.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 17.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.