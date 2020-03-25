Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] shares went higher by 3.76% from its previous closing of 43.61, now trading at the price of $45.25, also adding 1.64 points. Is WBA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WBA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 690.65M float and a -8.77% run over in the last seven days. WBA share price has been hovering between 64.50 and 40.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBA an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.61.

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.75. Its Return on Equity is 15.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 11.14. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has 963.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 64.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 10.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.