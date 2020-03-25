Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] shares went higher by 21.50% from its previous closing of 43.48, now trading at the price of $52.83, also adding 9.35 points. Is W stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of W shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 63.07M float and a 41.86% run over in the last seven days. W share price has been hovering between 166.40 and 21.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Wayfair Inc. [W] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give W an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.01, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wayfair Inc. [W] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.20% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 99.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 166.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 22.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.