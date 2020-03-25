Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] shares went lower by -3.12% from its previous closing of 4.16, now trading at the price of $4.03, also subtracting -0.13 points. Is WES stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WES shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 200.84M float and a -10.73% run over in the last seven days. WES share price has been hovering between 35.75 and 3.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WES an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] sitting at 44.80% and its Gross Margin at 83.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89. Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.04 and P/E Ratio of 2.57. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has 362.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 35.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 33.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.