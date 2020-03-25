Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] stock went down by -5.56% or -0.07 points down from its previous closing price of 1.26. The stock reached $1.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WLL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

WLL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.32, at one point touching $1.115. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -96.15%. The 52-week high currently stands at 30.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -95.07% after the recent low of 0.68.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WLL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.20, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 67.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.68 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.16, which indicates that it is 28.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.