Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] opened at $1.2053 and closed at $1.12 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 525.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] had 29.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 33.45K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.98 during that period and ASTC managed to take a rebound to 4.47 in the last 52 weeks.

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Astrotech Corporation [ASTC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 6.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -251.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -224.90. Its Return on Equity is -440.90%, and its Return on Assets is -183.90%. These metrics suggest that this Astrotech Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.95. Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.33.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has 6.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 4.47. At its current price, it has moved up by 56.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 614.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 20.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.10. This RSI suggests that Astrotech Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.