Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] shares went higher by 12.19% from its previous closing of 3.61, now trading at the price of $4.05, also adding 0.44 points. Is LADR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.68 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LADR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 100.62M float and a -42.52% run over in the last seven days. LADR share price has been hovering between 18.97 and 2.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 3.54. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 123.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 445.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 48.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.