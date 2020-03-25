Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] opened at $5.63 and closed at $5.86 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.95% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] had 2.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.78M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 29.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.04 during that period and PAGP managed to take a rebound to 25.69 in the last 52 weeks.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PAGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.15, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 15.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 444.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 444.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 3.06. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has 181.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 29.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.