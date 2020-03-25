Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] shares went higher by 32.18% from its previous closing of 4.32, now trading at the price of $5.71, also adding 1.39 points. Is TVTY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TVTY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.24M float and a 80.70% run over in the last seven days. TVTY share price has been hovering between 26.07 and 1.92 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TVTY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.71, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] sitting at -22.10% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51. Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.50.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has 48.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 274.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.92 to 26.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 33.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] a Reliable Buy?

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.