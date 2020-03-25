Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] opened at $68.66 and closed at $66.56 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 15.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $76.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] had 4.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.15M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.28%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 35.84 during that period and WYNN managed to take a rebound to 153.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYNN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.65, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $129.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 66.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 99.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 26.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.