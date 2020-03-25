Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] opened at $61.95 and closed at $56.52 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 23.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $69.66.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] had 5.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 54.95 during that period and YUM managed to take a rebound to 119.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YUM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.66, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $107.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.52.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 65.69. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 26.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 303.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 11.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.