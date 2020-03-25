The share price of XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] inclined by $0.14, presently trading at $0.34. The company’s shares saw 580.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.05 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as XSPA fall by -31.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4700 compared to +0.1262 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -85.95%, while additionally dropping -95.20% during the last 12 months. XpresSpa Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.66% increase from the current trading price.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2018. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -28.90% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -40.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.78. Its Return on Equity is -398.80%, and its Return on Assets is -61.00%. These metrics suggest that this XpresSpa Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 20.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 580.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 139.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.