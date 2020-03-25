Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $135.18 after ZM shares went down by -15.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $135.18, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $102.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $159.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.50%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 944.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 54.67.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 265.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 164.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.