Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] stock went up by 5.33% or 3.32 points up from its previous closing price of 62.14. The stock reached $65.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 32.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $64.28, at one point touching $58.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.90%. The 52-week high currently stands at 89.54 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -8.36% after the recent low of 35.00.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zscaler Inc. [ZS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.33, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.40. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zscaler Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 780.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.73. Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has 125.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zscaler Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zscaler Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.