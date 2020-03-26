AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] shares went higher by 19.63% from its previous closing of 2.14, now trading at the price of $2.56, also adding 0.42 points. Is MITT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MITT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -21.71% run over in the last seven days. MITT share price has been hovering between 17.56 and 2.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MITT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.56, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 1.07. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 22.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 17.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 53.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.29. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.