Altria Group Inc. [MO] saw a change by 5.00% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.09. The company is holding 1.92B shares with keeping 1.86B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.61% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.65% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -29.69%, trading +17.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.92B shares valued at 5.2 million were bought and sold.

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Altria Group Inc. [MO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.10, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altria Group Inc. [MO] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group Inc. [MO] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 50.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.34. Its Return on Equity is -11.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Altria Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 443.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 427.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.90.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] has 1.92B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.95 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 8.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.